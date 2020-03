Hubei Automobile Profiling?

by John Pasden in language

Just another sign of the effect the coronavirus has on people:

Photo taken by my co-worker

The Chinese reads:

本车近一年

未去过湖北

The English translation is:

This car has not been to

Hubei for close to a year

The character 鄂 (È) on the license plate is the one-character abbreviation for Hubei.

I do wonder if there’s a story behind the owner of this car putting that sign up. What did his panicked compatriots do?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email



Share