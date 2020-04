The Door Door

by John Pasden in language

Well, this one’s a little on the nose:

Photo taken in Shanghai by John Pasden

The character there is 門 (mén), a traditional character. It is written 门 in simplified Chinese. It means “door” or “gate.”

I’m curious what the story is behind this door. And why no 窗 (chuāng) windows??

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email



Share