G-Hub High-pi

by John Pasden
in language
11 Nov 2020

I’m pretty sure I’m the only one that actually took a close look at this sign, but there’s a lot going on here:

It reads:

G-Hub 欧洲啤酒节
一起来HIGH

Here’s what’s happening:

  • G-Hub for “German Hub”? OK…
  • Beer bubbles for the 氵 water component in and
  • In the character , the word “BEER” replaces the mouth component
  • Sudsy tops of characters and ice cubes or cheese cubes (??) inside (I want it to be cheese cubes, but I’m pretty sure it’s supposed to be ice cubes, sadly)
  • The pun “HIGH啤“ which sounds like “happy” and uses the word “high” in the Chinese way to mean “excited and happy” plus the character from 啤酒
Comments

  1. jdmartinsen Says: November 11, 2020 at 10:47 am

    Wow that’s got everything!

    I think G-Hub is what Greenland 绿地集团 calls its “Global Commodities Trading Hub” 绿地全球商品贸易港; there’s a snippet of that name in the upper left of the photo (can’t tell if G is supposed to represent Greenland or Global or both, though).

