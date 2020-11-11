G-Hub High-pi

by John Pasden in language

I’m pretty sure I’m the only one that actually took a close look at this sign, but there’s a lot going on here:

It reads:

G-Hub 欧洲啤酒节

一起来HIGH啤

Here’s what’s happening:

G-Hub for “German Hub”? OK…

Beer bubbles for the 氵 water component in 洲 and 酒

and In the character 啤 , the word “BEER” replaces the mouth component 口

, the word “BEER” replaces the mouth component Sudsy tops of characters and ice cubes or cheese cubes (??) inside 酒 (I want it to be cheese cubes, but I’m pretty sure it’s supposed to be ice cubes, sadly)

(I want it to be cheese cubes, but I’m pretty sure it’s supposed to be ice cubes, sadly) The pun “ HIGH啤 “ which sounds like “happy” and uses the word “high” in the Chinese way to mean “excited and happy” plus the character 啤 from 啤酒

