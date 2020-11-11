G-Hub High-pi
I’m pretty sure I’m the only one that actually took a close look at this sign, but there’s a lot going on here:
It reads:
G-Hub 欧洲啤酒节
一起来HIGH啤
Here’s what’s happening:
- G-Hub for “German Hub”? OK…
- Beer bubbles for the 氵 water component in 洲 and 酒
- In the character 啤, the word “BEER” replaces the mouth component 口
- Sudsy tops of characters and ice cubes or cheese cubes (??) inside 酒 (I want it to be cheese cubes, but I’m pretty sure it’s supposed to be ice cubes, sadly)
- The pun “HIGH啤“ which sounds like “happy” and uses the word “high” in the Chinese way to mean “excited and happy” plus the character 啤 from 啤酒
Wow that’s got everything!
I think G-Hub is what Greenland 绿地集团 calls its “Global Commodities Trading Hub” 绿地全球商品贸易港; there’s a snippet of that name in the upper left of the photo (can’t tell if G is supposed to represent Greenland or Global or both, though).