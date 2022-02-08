It’s Official: Masks Disguise Weight Gain

Saw this one on the street in Shanghai over the Chinese New Year holiday:

It reads:

只要口罩戴得好 (Zhǐyào kǒuzhào dài de hǎo)

就没人知道 (jiù méi rén zhīdao)

你今年胖了多少斤 (nǐ jīnnián pàng le duōshao jīn)

And in English:

As long as you wear your mask right,

No one is going to know

How much weight you’ve gained this year

Not the most hilarious joke, but it was interesting to see government propaganda with a sense of humor.

(Also, you’re not really gaining too much weight if it can all be hidden be a face mask!)

