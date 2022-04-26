The Shanghai Lockdown, in Steps

by John Pasden in personal

Looking at the steps I’ve taken over the past month, it’s pretty easy to see three phases:

Before the lockdown: I was getting good at averaging at least 10,000 steps per day. April 1st: the lockdown begins. April 19th: the strict lockdown (as a result of a positive case in my building) is lifted, and we’re allowed to go outside within our compound again.

We’re not sure when we’ll be able to leave our compound again (or when any shops will be open again), or when regular personal deliveries (non-group buys) will resume.

Meanwhile, there’s talk of a lockdown coming to Beijing…

