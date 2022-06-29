Bianging around with Biang

by John Pasden in language

After writing that blog post about the crazy Chinese character “biang“ a while back, I had to share this tweet by Alexander Zapryagaev @JPRidgeway about biang:

You think you saw biang? Get ready for:

to make a biang sound

to biang something

wild biang in the forest

chemical element biangium

to catch a biang in the river

River Biang

to eat biang

it’s raining biang

World Capital of Biang

the demon of Biang

This is a great illustration of how character components can impart meaning by combining with another character. If you’re a beginner to Chinese characters, you probably still recognize a few of these components. (Feel free to ignore the craziness that is biang!)

Learners: why not try the same exercise with a character that is not biang? You might accidentally “create” a character that already exists, but this is pretty cool in itself, because you can compare your own meaning with the actual meaning and learn something in the process!

